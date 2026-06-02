Norges Bank Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,543,679 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $456,511,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $83,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $28,924,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Celestica by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $427.06 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.46.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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