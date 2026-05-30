Norges Bank Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,074,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.4% of Norges Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Norges Bank owned about 1.28% of Eli Lilly and Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,775,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

LLY stock opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,149.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $955.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,009.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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