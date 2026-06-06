Norges Bank Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 773,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,310,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,556,000 after buying an additional 208,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,311,000 after buying an additional 114,521 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,655,000 after buying an additional 238,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,101,000 after buying an additional 303,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,685,000 after buying an additional 701,063 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

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Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.7%

Ingredion stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $98.29 and a 52-week high of $140.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

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