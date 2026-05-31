Free Trial
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Norges Bank Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Norges Bank opened a large new position in Quanta Services, buying 1,936,420 shares valued at about $817.3 million, which equals roughly 1.3% ownership of the company.
  • Quanta Services reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.68 beating estimates and revenue of $7.87 billion, up 26.3% year over year. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to $13.55-$14.25 EPS.
  • The stock has drawn generally positive analyst coverage, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $733.87. At the same time, insiders have been selling shares, including CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin’s large sale in early May.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quanta Services.

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,936,420 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $817,285,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.30% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $710.34 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.57 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quanta Services Right Now?

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines