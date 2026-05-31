Norges Bank Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,837,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $734,425,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.32% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6%

ZTS stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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