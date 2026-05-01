Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 290.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,228 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.6%

NVDA opened at $199.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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