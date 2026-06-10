North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.09 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,558 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,244 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 927,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $93,276.63. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $1,769,373. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $282.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.85 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $290.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.22.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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