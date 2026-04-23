North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 120,409 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,409 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 935.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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