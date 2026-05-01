North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,917 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 723.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of CARR opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Carrier Global's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Key Carrier Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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