North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $13.27 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,601 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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