North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,275 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.53% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $213,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

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Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.17.

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Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,201,872. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $764,426.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,415.28. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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