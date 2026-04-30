North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Free Report) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,518 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.11% of GCM Grosvenor worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 104.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 296,860 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 225,598 shares of the company's stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 165,195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 937,069 shares of the company's stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,863 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 382.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter valued at $669,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCMG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,149. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.20 million. GCM Grosvenor had a return on equity of 2,505.59% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. GCM Grosvenor's payout ratio is 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCMG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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