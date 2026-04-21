Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.21 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Optas LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Novem Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $253.56 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.65. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $220.72 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.81.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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