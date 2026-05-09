Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,878 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Northern Trust worth $55,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 314 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.16, for a total value of $3,321,039.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,582.08. This represents a 51.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.41 per share, with a total value of $37,442.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,409.45. This represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $5,211,464 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $173.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Northern Trust's dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $159.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

See Also

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