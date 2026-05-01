Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $63,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $785.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a "hold" rating and set a $688.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $710.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $580.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $453.01 and a one year high of $774.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $688.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Northrop Grumman's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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