Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN Holdings Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,834 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,804 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,005 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.56 on Monday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.07). Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Northwest Natural Gas's payout ratio is 67.24%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $89,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,832.93. The trade was a 91.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,704 shares of company stock worth $89,579. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas NYSE: NWN, commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

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