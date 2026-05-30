Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $64,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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