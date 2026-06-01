Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 14,121 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company's stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,189 shares of the company's stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total transaction of $18,717,734.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $613.09 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $456.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.78.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

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AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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