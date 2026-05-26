Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 26,627 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Free Report) by 18,363.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 140,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $15,451,121.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,236,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,444,755.51. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $429,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 51,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,314,144.65. The trade was a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 438,817 shares of company stock valued at $48,063,599 in the last three months. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNEX shares. Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $122.00.

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StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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