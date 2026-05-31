Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 320,271 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 4,522.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,353 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 320,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $52,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Trading Down 2.5%

NRG Energy stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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