Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 53,590 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,064 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 52,205 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 266,402 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 68,674 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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