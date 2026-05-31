Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 6,530 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,536 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $45,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

GE stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock's 50 day moving average is $295.66 and its 200-day moving average is $305.69.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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