Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,708 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,906,260,000 after buying an additional 789,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company's stock worth $398,889,000 after buying an additional 555,752 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,616,321 shares of the company's stock worth $938,614,000 after buying an additional 444,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 699,930 shares of the company's stock worth $488,551,000 after buying an additional 428,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $496.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.Spotify Technology's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total value of $2,880,902.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,903,594. The trade was a 60.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $44,303,507 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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