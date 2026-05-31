Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,350 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 52,117 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Article Title

The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Article Title

Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Article Title

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Negative Sentiment: The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Article Title

The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Negative Sentiment: CN publicly backed the regulator’s decision to freeze the review, arguing Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern still haven’t met the higher standard needed to justify the deal. Article Title

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $262.83 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.56. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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