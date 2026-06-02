Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,753 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Snowflake by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,730 shares of the company's stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company's stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $190.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $295.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $57,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,187,049.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,416,489 shares of company stock valued at $310,023,119. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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