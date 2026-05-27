Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.97 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 1,280.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,555 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock worth $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in JFrog by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company's stock worth $128,306,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JFrog by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company's stock worth $76,083,000 after buying an additional 170,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in JFrog by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,011 shares of the company's stock worth $96,376,000 after buying an additional 1,220,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JFrog by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,935 shares of the company's stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 331,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 75,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $4,816,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,753,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,485,724.14. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,368 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $99,043.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,745.60. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 514,555 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Down 1.3%

FROG stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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