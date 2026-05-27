Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 93,334.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $657,395.20. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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