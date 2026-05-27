Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 1,399.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 180,390 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Colrain Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 56.2% in the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Antero Resources Stock Down 2.4%

AR opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 252,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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