Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 222.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 207.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total transaction of $8,236,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,342,096. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total transaction of $396,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,813.56. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Digital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $424.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $511.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.13. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $602.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $422.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here