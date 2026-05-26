Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 372.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,984,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.97%.

Insider Transactions at W.P. Carey

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here