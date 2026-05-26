Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.19 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 10,448.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,193 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $228,543.84. Following the sale, the director owned 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,982 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

See Also

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