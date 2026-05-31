Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $42.85 Million Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,445 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $42,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average of $208.20. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $158.97 and a one year high of $237.54. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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