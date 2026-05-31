Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $61.02 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,792 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $61,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $143.91 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $117.16 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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