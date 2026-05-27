Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 22,265.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,279 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,929 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Teradata worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 15,525.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teradata Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TDC opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. This trade represents a 14.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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