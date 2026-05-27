Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 248.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.Avery Dennison's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 42.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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