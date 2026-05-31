Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 26,225.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,015 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 188,297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.24% of MasTec worth $41,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE MTZ opened at $378.91 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.43 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $369.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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