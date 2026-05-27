Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 10,699.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $321,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,056.29. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,328. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,140. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $150.87. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

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About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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