Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 112,341 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,488 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 441,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to calderasib (MK-1084) with Keytruda in a lung cancer indication, a sign the program may move faster and expand Merck’s oncology growth prospects. Article Title

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to calderasib (MK-1084) with Keytruda in a lung cancer indication, a sign the program may move faster and expand Merck’s oncology growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and recent articles highlighted Merck’s newer drugs, pipeline assets, and M&A options as potential offsets to looming Keytruda patent expiration, reinforcing the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage and recent articles highlighted Merck’s newer drugs, pipeline assets, and M&A options as potential offsets to looming Keytruda patent expiration, reinforcing the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Merck has also been drawing investor attention as a trending stock and has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, suggesting market confidence remains relatively strong. Article Title

Merck has also been drawing investor attention as a trending stock and has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, suggesting market confidence remains relatively strong. Neutral Sentiment: Merck will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which could provide an update on strategy but is not itself a major business catalyst. Article Title

Merck will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which could provide an update on strategy but is not itself a major business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders backed board nominees, pay, and auditor ratification at the annual meeting, which reduces governance uncertainty but is unlikely to move the stock much. Article Title

Shareholders backed board nominees, pay, and auditor ratification at the annual meeting, which reduces governance uncertainty but is unlikely to move the stock much. Negative Sentiment: The main longer-term concern remains Keytruda’s eventual loss of exclusivity, which could pressure Merck’s biggest revenue driver if replacement products do not scale quickly enough. Article Title

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2%

MRK stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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