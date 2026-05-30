Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 91,858 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,791 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 91,858 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $88,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 349,000 shares of the company's stock worth $40,725,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,798 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 370,671 shares of the company's stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum.

Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Top Research Reports for Citigroup, TotalEnergies & AppLovin

Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Citigroup Inc. (C) Anchors Wealth Hiring in Asia

News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Is Citigroup (C) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional holdings data show major investors trimming positions, including BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, which may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger operating trends.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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