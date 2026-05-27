Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 9,734 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3,467.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,924 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $78,222,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,312,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 93.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,137,000 after acquiring an additional 482,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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