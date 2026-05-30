Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,852 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $70,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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