Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $96,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.98 and a one year high of $259.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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