Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,337 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $305.68 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $250.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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