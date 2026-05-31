Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 16,905 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,905 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in ASML were worth $34,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,612.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,654.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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