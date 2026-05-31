Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 16,905 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,905 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in ASML were worth $34,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,612.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,654.20.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML
Key ASML News
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reportedly raised its price target on ASML to €1,900 from €1,600 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around the company’s EUV leadership and long-term growth potential. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Gains Attention After UBS Lifts Price Target to €1,900
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted ASML as a strong momentum and semiconductor-equipment pick, citing its backlog, AI-chip tailwinds, and dominant position in extreme ultraviolet lithography. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why ASML (ASML) is a Great Choice
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to help build India’s first front-end semiconductor fabrication plant could expand its addressable market and deepen exposure to new foundry growth. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Sets Sights on India’s Foundry Opportunities amid Tata Electronics Pact
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing ASML with KLAC and TSMC generally favored ASML on EUV leadership and AI demand, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than fresh company-specific catalysts. ASML vs. KLAC: Which Semiconductor Equipment Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Morningstar downgraded ASML to Sell, signaling concern that the stock’s valuation may already reflect much of the company’s strong fundamentals and AI-driven growth outlook. Morningstar downgrades ASML rating to sell
- Negative Sentiment: New reporting on Huawei’s chip strategy underscored ongoing geopolitical risk, noting that China remains unable to import ASML’s most advanced EUV machines because of U.S.-led sanctions, which keeps export controls a key overhang. Analysis-Huawei bets on speed over shrinking transistors to sidestep US chip sanctions
About ASML
(Free Report
)
ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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