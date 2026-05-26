Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,980 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $921,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,677,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $836,468,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $326.94 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $576.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $347.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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