Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,005 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,134,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,130 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $369,597,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,019,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,235,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $236,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MAA opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $156.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here