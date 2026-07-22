Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 335.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,745 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 693,118 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.1%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 695,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 703,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. The trade was a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,660.37. This trade represents a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

See Also

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