Novanta Inc. $NOVT Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,462 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 604,055 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Novanta worth $155,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222,391 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 22.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $59,153,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Novanta by 1,114.5% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 391,148 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company's stock.

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Novanta Trading Down 0.1%

NOVT stock opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.33. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $149.95.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.The firm had revenue of $258.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novanta from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novanta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Novanta from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOVT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,087,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,509.68. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,957 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $1,162,678.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,850.32. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $4,545,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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