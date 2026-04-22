Novem Group Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Novem Group acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $5,489,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,409,626.79. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total transaction of $5,778,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,685.36. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 420,795 shares of company stock worth $224,011,581 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $573.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $530.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.11. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $601.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Key Headlines Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: New clinical and program data to be presented at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) highlight earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension, right‑ventricular improvement with high‑dose treprostinil, and progress on lung donor expansion/xenotransplantation — supports pipeline value and longer‑term revenue upside. Read More.

New clinical and program data to be presented at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) highlight earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension, right‑ventricular improvement with high‑dose treprostinil, and progress on lung donor expansion/xenotransplantation — supports pipeline value and longer‑term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive with several recent price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target around $601.50 — provides valuation support if clinical readouts impress. Read More.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive with several recent price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target around $601.50 — provides valuation support if clinical readouts impress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Discussion that the bull case for UTHR could materially change if miroliverELAP obtains FDA RMAT status — a regulatory win like RMAT would be a strong catalyst for re‑rating the pipeline. Read More.

Discussion that the bull case for UTHR could materially change if miroliverELAP obtains FDA RMAT status — a regulatory win like RMAT would be a strong catalyst for re‑rating the pipeline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A comparative valuation article (CPRX vs UTHR) offers context for value investors but is unlikely to move UTHR materially on its own. Read More.

A comparative valuation article (CPRX vs UTHR) offers context for value investors but is unlikely to move UTHR materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Asset Management One modestly trimmed its stake (down ~5.1%), a small institutional reweighting rather than a major flow signal. Read More.

Asset Management One modestly trimmed its stake (down ~5.1%), a small institutional reweighting rather than a major flow signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options activity indicate elevated short‑term trading/hedging interest — this can amplify intraday moves but is directionally ambiguous. Read More.

Reports of unusually large options activity indicate elevated short‑term trading/hedging interest — this can amplify intraday moves but is directionally ambiguous. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (~$5.49M on Apr 20), reducing her stake by ~19% — a high‑profile insider sale that often raises investor concern about near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (~$5.49M on Apr 20), reducing her stake by ~19% — a high‑profile insider sale that often raises investor concern about near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares (~$5.78M) on Apr 20, leaving a significantly smaller holding — multiple senior exec sales in quick succession increase perceived selling pressure. Read More.

CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares (~$5.78M) on Apr 20, leaving a significantly smaller holding — multiple senior exec sales in quick succession increase perceived selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional director insider sale (~$578.9k) and prior smaller CEO disposals add to the pattern of recent insider liquidations, which can weigh on near‑term stock sentiment. Read More.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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