Novem Group Sells 7,456 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Novem Group reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Novem Group's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Fox Advisors reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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